New Order have announced details of a one-off headline UK show.

The group will play their only date of 2018 at London's Alexandra Palace on November 9.

Later this month on September 22 they'll release their documentary New Order: Decades on Sky Arts.

It will look back at the band's history, including interviews with some of their closest collaborators as well as see them prepare for a hometown performance at Manchester International Festival alongside a 12-piece synthesiser orchestra.

Their last studio album 'Music Complete' was released in 2015 with contributions from Brandon Flowers, Iggy Pop and Elly Jackson of La Roux.

Following their only UK date they will tour Latin America.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, September 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50.57, plus a booking fee.

