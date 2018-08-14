The video will start in 8 Cancel

N.E.R.D have announced themselves as performers at Reading and Leeds.

The group fronted by Pharrell Williams have listed the festival dates on the tour section of their website.

They've confirmed they'll perform at Reading on Saturday August 25 and Leeds on Sunday August 26.

Although organisers are yet to confirm the news, it means they'll likely perform ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Panic! At The Disco in the currently empty guest slot.

Last year the group released No One Ever Really Dies, their first record in seven years and featured the likes of Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and M.I.A.

This year's lineup is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy and will also see performances from Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Panic! At The Disco.

Find out below how to still get tickets for Reading and Leeds Festivals.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for Leeds Festival are still available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

Reading Festival is currently sold out on the likes of Ticketmaster and See Tickets but they're still available on fan-to-fan websites including Twickets.co.uk and See Tickets fan-to-fan site.

You can also set up an alert for when any Reading Festival tickets are listed.

Day tickets are priced at £76.50 and weekend camping tickets are priced at £221.40.

