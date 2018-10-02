The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Neighbourhood have announced details of a European tour for 2019.

The group will play just one UK date in London as part of the run.

They'll headline the O2 Brixton Academy on January 30.

It'll be in support of their self-titled third studio album and seventh EP Ever Changing.

Released earlier this year their third LP featured lead single Scary Love and marked their first album in three years.

The group are best known for their breakthrough single Sweater Weather which found success in the US and across the globe.

It went on to sell more than two million copies in their native alone.

Their tour sees them head to Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague and Hamburg.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 5.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £22, plus a booking fee.

