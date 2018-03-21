Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Latitude Festival has announced even more names on its already huge lineup for 2018.

Joining headliners Solange, alt-J and The Killers will be NAO, Gabrielle Aplin and Alex Cameron.

The festival returns to Henham Park on July 13-15. This year will now also sets from rising star IAMDDB, Phobophobes, Hak Baker, Bloxx and Caro across the weekend.

Meanwhile performer Jessie Ware will bring her popular podcast Table Manners to The SpeakEasy tent for a live show alongside her mum and a special guest.

The Comedy Arena will host hit TV show QI for the first time ever with Sandi Toksvig and Alan Davies. Also performing in the comedy tent is Dylan Moran and festival favourite Marcus Brigstocke.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster Front Gate here.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets are priced from £197.50, plus a booking fee. Day tickets are priced at £77.50, plus a booking fee.

Luxury and family camping options are also available.

Where is Latitude Festival?

The festival takes place at Henham Park, Nr Southwold, Beccles NR34 8AQ.

How to get there?

By coach

Big Green Coach are the official partners of Latitude Festival with 18 pickup locations across the UK.

This includes Basingstoke, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Colchester, Coventry, Ipswich, Leeds, London Victoria, Manchester, Norwich, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Reading, Sheffield, Southampton.

To book go to http://www.biggreencoach.co.uk.

By train

The most convenient station to arrive into is Diss if attending on Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun.

For more information go to abelliogreateranglia.co.uk.

What's the full lineup?

The day splits are yet to be announced, but stage splits are available.

Friday July 13 - Solange

Saturday July 14 - The Killers

Sunday July 15 - alt-J

Obelisk Arena - The Vaccines / Wolf Alice / Rag N Bone Man / Jessie Ware / The Charlatans / Benjamin Clementine / Parquet Courts / Fickle Friends / Sleeper / Jeremy Loops / Alex Cameron / La Femme / Hudson Taylor / Gang of Youths / Black Honey / Juanita Stein

BBC Music Stage - James / Mogwai / Jon Hopkins / NAO / tUne-yArDs / The Breeders / Alvvays / Gabrielle Aplin / Jacob Banks / Hinds / Ibeyi / Bomba Estereo / And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead / Hannah Peel & Tubular Brass / IDLES / / Marlon Williams / Superorganism / Hannah Peel with Tubular Brass

Sunrise Arena - IAMDDB / Japandroids / Bruce Clark performing Death Peak Live / Preoccupations / Yellow Days / Porches / Connie Constance / Octavian / Alfa Mist / The Orielles / Durand Jones and the Indications / Phobophobes / Naaz / Ae Mak

The Lake Stage - Bloxx / Boy Azooga / Bryde / Confidence Man / Girlhood / Hak Baker / The Howl & The Hum / Husky Loops / Jade Bird / Lower Slaughter / Omaloma / Pip Blom / Sam Fender / Skinny Pelembe / Sorry / Trudy and the Romance / Whenyoung / W.H. Lung

Film & Music Arena - Nadine Shah

Waterfront Stage - House Gospel Choir

Alcove Stage - Fazerdaze / Meggie Brown / Spinning Coin

late night DJs - Bruce / DJ Boring / Eclair Fifi / Kalyde / Nabihah Iqbal / Or:La / Pangaea

