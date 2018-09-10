The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NAO has announced details of a headline tour for 2019.

The artist will perform at London's O2 Brixton Academy on March 28.

She revealed the news alongside the announcement of her second studio album entitled Saturn.

The singer tweeted: "You’ve all been waiting so patiently for 2 years and I’m soooooo excited to tell ya my new album ‘Saturn' is released on Oct 26! In celebration, I'll be touring in Japan, N.America & Europe."

Due for release on October 26 it features singles Another Lifetime and Make It Out Alive.

It follows up her acclaimed debut For All We Know, which was named one of the best albums of the year by Rough Trade, Guardian and NME.

As well as her solo work she's also collaborated with legendary disco act Chic and producer Mura Masa on the track Boogie All Night from their upcoming album.

The 2019 tour sees NAO head to Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday September 14.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 10am on Wednesday September 12.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £22, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

March 20 - Manchester, Albert Hall

March 21 - Leeds, Students' Union

March 22 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

March 26 - Bristol, O2 Academy

March 28 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.