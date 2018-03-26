The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Naked and Famous have announced two UK shows as part of their stripped back world tour.

The band will perform at London's Union Chapel on July 16. Their other show will take place in Bristol.

It is part of the A Still Heart stripped tour which sees them play tracks from the EP of the same name.

Released in March this year it features acoustic performances of their back catalogue including Young Blood and Punching in a Dream.

The news of the EP came after two of the co-founding members Aaron Short and Jesse Wood left the group after a decade.

They tweeted the news saying: "Today is a bittersweet day for us. We released our video for "Young Blood (Stripped)" & say goodbye to some dear friends."

Remaining members Alisa Xayalith, Thom Powers and David Beadle have since embarked on the US leg of the tour and will head to Europe later this year.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday March 29.

What are the tour dates?

July 15 - Bristol, Trinity

July 16 - London, Union Chapel

