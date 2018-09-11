The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nadine Shah has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform at London's Heaven on December 4.

It will be in support of her third studio album Holiday Destination.

Released last year it's since been shortlisted for the coveted Mercury Prize.

(Image: John Millard/Newcastle Chronicle)

It recently won the award for Independent Album of the Year at the AIM Awards.

She will also head to Manchester, Bristol and Brighton on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 14.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £16.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

December 2 - Manchester, Gorilla

December 3 - Bristol, SWX

December 4 - London, Heaven

December 5 - Brighton, Concorde

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.