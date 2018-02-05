Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nadine Coyle has announced details of a seven-date UK and Ireland tour for 2018.

The solo star will head to London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on May 15 as part of the tour.

She announced the news on social media, promising fans they'll hear Girls Aloud's greatest hits, as well as tracks from her forthcoming studio album.

The singer recently returned with the huge pop track Go To Work, and will release Girls On Fire this Thursday (February 8). It will be the first single from her upcoming EP.

News of new music comes after she signed with Virgin EMI Records in July 2017 and will follow up her 2010 debut Insatiable. Her upcoming second studio album is due for release later in 2018.

During her time in Girls Aloud, she achieved four number one singles, twenty consecutive top 10 singles and a BRIT Award.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday February 9

How much are they?

The London date is priced between £31.62-£39.87, with VIP packages also available.

What are the tour dates?

May 10 - Glasgow, ABC

May 11 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

May 13 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

May 14 - Bristol, O2 Academy

May 15 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

May 19 - Dublin, Olympia

May 20 - Belfast, Limelight

