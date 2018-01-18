Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music streaming services are becoming a go to for many people's listening experience as streaming continues to rise, and physical record sales decline.

This is most likely because the likes of Apple Music and Spotify are quick, easily accessible and catered to the listener.

In 2017 music revenue grew by 9.6%, with streaming revenues from subscriptions to services like Spotify up 41.9%, according to the Entertainment Retailers Association.

But sometimes it can get quite confusing trying to figure out which service will give you the best deals as well as the best content.

(Image: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

There are more and more streaming apps available now and they're all attempting to compete for customers and artists to be the top service.

Services including Spotify and Deezer offer millions of tracks for free, but sometimes lack in exclusive content, whilst Apple Music and Amazon Music are not affordable for many listeners.

We've looked at some of the biggest in the UK, put them altogether and dissected them, so you can see which is the best service for you.

Apple Music

(Image: Apple)

Exclusive content: Beats Radio 1 including shows from Zane Low. Exclusive album releases from the likes of Taylor Swift, Frank Ocean and Adele, who have all released their records on Apple before anywhere else.

Plus they exclusively release music documentaries including ' Supersonic ' which tells the story of iconic band Oasis, and the 'Making Of' P!nk's latest album 'Beautiful Trauma'.

You can sign up here.

Extra savings: Meanwhile with TopCashback you can get £6 cashback on a new subscription to Apple Music. Simply sign up to TopCashback here, and click through to Apple Music and purchase your subscription. You'll then receive £6 back into your account.

Price: £9.99 per month; £14.99 per month (family membership up to five people); £4.99 per month (student membership)

Free trial: 3 months

Free option: No

Spotify

(Image: Spotify)

Exclusive content: Spotify has battled with big named artists including Taylor Swift, Radiohead and Jay-Z over the low royalty rates it pays artists.

This has affected a number of big releases in recent years not being available on the service. But it does have 30 million tracks available for listeners, and it works on iPhones and iPads as well as Android and Window phones.

You can sign up here.

Price: £9.99 per month; £14.99 per month (family membership up to five people); £4.99 per month (student membership)

Free trial: 30 days

Free option: Yes, with adverts

Amazon Prime Music

Exclusive content: Amazon is slightly lacking with exclusive content but perks for being a prime member include TV and film streaming and one-day delivery on postal orders, plus access to Amazon Tickets , as well as 40 million tracks to stream.

Listeners can link up their Amazon Prime Music with the Amazon Echo Alexa. You can ask Alexa 'play happy pop music' to 'play the song with the lyrics...'. Users are unable to do this with Apple Music.

You can sign up here.

Price: £7.99 per month/£79 per year; £14.99 per month (family membership up to six people); £3.99 per month (sign up via Alexa)

Free trial: 30 days; 6 months (student)

Other features:

Deezer

Exclusive content: Although Deezer has less big name exclusives than it's rivals, it does boast the largest streaming library in the world, with 40 million in total.

Deezer Elite allows those with a Sonos speaker or home studio system to listen in lossless (very high) audio quality for £14.99 per month.

You can sign up here.

Price: £9.99 per month; £14.99 per month (family membership up to six people)

Free trial: 30 days

Free option: Yes, with adverts

Tidal

Exclusive content: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Prince, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift all have exclusive content on Tidal. Fans can see music videos and listen to singles and albums from some of the biggest artists before the general public.

You can sign up here.

Price: £9.99 per month/£14.99 per month for Hi-Fi

Free trial: 30 days

Free option: No

Napster

Exclusive content: It includes a track matching feature based on the music you're listening to, plus they provide exclusive interviews and curated playlists.

You can sign up here.

Price: £10 per month

Free trial: 30 days

Free option: No

SoundCloud

SoundCloud allows users to upload original content to the site, which has resulted in its development into a full publishing tool.

It is now a platform for musicians to distribute their tracks to the public with the likes of Migos, Post Malone and Lil Pump signed up. The website has 175 million listeners a month.

You can sign up here.

Price: £9.99 per month; £3.99 per month/£35 per year (SoundCloud Pro); £8 per month/£75 per year (SoundCloud Pro Unlimited)

Free trial: 30 days

Free option: Yes, with adverts

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!