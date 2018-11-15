The video will start in 8 Cancel

Muse recently announced two UK stadium shows for 2019.

The group will headline London Stadium on June 1 as part of the Simulation Theory World Tour.

It's in support of their eighth studio album which is heading for the number one spot on the UK Albums Chart this Friday, the same day as tickets go on sale.

They're expected to be in high demand as their award-winning live shows are hugely popular.

As well as the London date they'll perform at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 8.

Find out below how to get tickets, seating plan and more.

Where can I buy Muse tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16.

How much are tickets?

Pitch standing & unreserved level one seats - £82.50

Seats - £38.50 / £54.45 / £82.50 / £108.90

What's the London Stadium seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Here's the seating plan for Muse's show at London Stadium. It includes a general admission pitch standing area and non-reserves seats in the lower tier as well as reserved lower and upper tier seated sections.

What are the tour dates?

June 1 - London Stadium

June 8 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

