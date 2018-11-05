The video will start in 8 Cancel

Muse have announced details of a UK stadium tour for 2019.

The group will headline London Stadium on June 1 as part of the Simulation Theory World Tour.

It's in support of their upcoming eighth studio album of the same name.

Due for release on November 9 it marks their first release in three years and features singles Dig Down, Thought Contagion and Pressure.

The album has seen them collaborate with producers including Timbaland, Shellback and Rich Costey.

Their ambitious live shows have cemented them as one of the best live acts in the world, winning three NME Awards for their shows.

They've previously headlined the likes of Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Kicking off next February in Houston, Texas, the multi-platinum Grammy award-winning rockers will tour extensively across the US, Canada and Europe.

Their tour also sees them head to Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 8.

Where can I get Muse tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16.

What are the tour dates?

June 1 - London Stadium

June 8 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

What's the London Stadium seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for London Stadium which includes a pitch standing area with a general admission and gold circle section.

There are also lower, mid and upper tier seated sections.

