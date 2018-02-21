Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ms Banks has announced her biggest headline show to date.

The South London rapper will perform at Omeara on March 28.

She is best known for her breakthrough track OMG, and has collaborated with the likes of Stefflon Don, Stormzy and JME. Banks also gained attention for her huge Fire In The Booth freestyle over Kanye West's 30 Hours.

In 2017 Nicki Minaj quoted her verse from Yu Zimme Rmx on Twitter, with Ms Banks responding: "How can I wake up to Nicki Minaj quoting my lyrics on twitter !???".

This year will also see Ms Banks head to Reading and Leeds Festivals and Lovebox Festival at Gunnersby Park.

She was also listed as one of NME's artists to watch in 2018 alongside Pale Waves, Shame and Avelino.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £9.90, plus a booking fee.

