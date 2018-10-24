The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mrs Brown's Boys is back with a brand new live show for 2019.

The hit TV series will go on tour across the UK next year with four shows lined up for London's O2 Arena.

Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical will head to the capital with three evenings shows on Friday, July 5, Saturday July 6 and Sunday, July 7 with a matinee also on the Saturday.

The man behind Mrs Brown, Brendan O'Carroll says: "Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical will have you crying with laughter, tapping your toes and you will leave the show singing and smiling to yourself.

"We are having such fun doing this and can’t wait to share it not just with fans of Mrs. Brown's Boys, but to anyone who needs a good night out."

Mrs Brown's Boys live show based on the TV series has toured across the globe including the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, breaking box office records.

Since its debut in 2011, the show's viewing figures grew rapidly each season with more than 11 million people tuning in during its peak.

The success of the show was followed up by a full-length feature film in 2014 which grossed more than £14 million.

The upcoming tour will stop off in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and Belfast.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 26.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £27.50 / £37.50 / £47.50 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates

29-31 March 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

5-7 April 2019 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

12-14 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

19-21 April 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

14-16 June 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21-23 June 2019 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

28-30 June 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

5-7 July 2019 – The O2 Arena, London

22-24 November 2019 – The SSE Arena, Belfast

29 November-1 December 2019 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

6-8 December 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

