MNEK has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The artist will perform at London Scala on October 11.

It will be in support of his long-awaited solo debut album entitled Language.

Due for release on September 7 he posted on Twitter: "This album has been about me learning the language of what it is to be a young man in the world, a young man in love, a young man out of love and also finding out what my real purpose in the industry is."

The album will feature singles Paradise, Tongue and his collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld, Colour.

Since his 2014 debut he's had success with top ten singles Never Forget You and Ready For Your Love.

(Image: Vincent Cole/MEN)

As well as his solo work MNEK has also produced and written tracks for Little Mix, Madonna, Zara Larsson, Beyonce, The Saturdays, Dua Lipa and Stormzy.

He'll also head to Manchester and Birmingham on the upcoming tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 24.

What are the tour dates?

October 9 - Manchester, Gorilla

October 10 - Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

October 11 - London, Scala

