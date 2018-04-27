The video will start in 8 Cancel

MNEK has announced a headline London show for 2018.

The artist will perform at Wilton's Music Hall in London on June 19.

This year he is expected to release his debut album which will feature lead single Tongue.

As well as his solo work, the London producer has found success featuring on tracks including Never Forget You with Zara Larsson and Ready For Your Love with Gorgon City.

Plus he's produced and co-written hits for The Saturdays, Beyonce, Rudimental, Duke Dumont, Madonna and Little Mix to name a few.

He is also confirmed to play Birmingham Pride, Parklife Festival and RiZE Festival this summer.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £19, plus booking fees.

