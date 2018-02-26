Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mitski has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will perform at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on September 26. Other cities on the tour include Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow.

Her latest release was back in 2016 with Puberty 2, which received universal acclaim for its exploration of love, longing, depression and racial identity.

The record was considered one of the best of year by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Time. An exclusive Japanese pressing was recently released on vinyl for Valentine's Day.

These upcoming shows suggest new material, and a fifth studio album are expected to drop sometime in 2018.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 2.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £19.81.

What are the tour dates?

September 19 - Manchester, Gorilla

September 20 - Glasgow, St Luke's

September 24 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

September 25 - Bristol, Trinity

