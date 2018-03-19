Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Miranda Sings is heading to London as part of a tour in 2018.

The YouTube sensation will perform her live show at the O2 Arena's indigo on June 6. The show is entitled Live... No Offense.

Developed in 2008 by Colleen Ballinger, the character was created as a satire of bad but arrogant singers who believe posting their videos online will lead to them breaking into show business.

She has achieved an incredible 1.5 billion views, eight million subscribers and six million Instagram followers. As well as this she has toured her live shows across the globe.

Meanwhile in 2016 she starred in her own Netflix comedy series entitled Haters Back Off. The two series run follows Miranda from the time she uploads her first video until one of her videos goes viral and dealing with her 15 minutes of fame.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets are now on sale.

