Miles Kane has announced details of an extensive tour for 2018.

The Merseyside singer-songwriter will play two nights at London's Moth Club on May 28 and 29.

He says: "‘It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage. I cannot wait to get up and perform a high energy set with a couple of new bangers thrown in. Bring it on!"

The artist will play 16 dates across the UK this spring. The tour kicks off in Carlisle on May 23 before finishing up in Liverpool on July 4.

His most recent release was Don't Forget Who You Are back in 2013. It reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart and recieved positive reviews from critics.

As well as solo work he has also collaborated with Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner on The Last Shadow Puppets. They've released two number one albums and performed at the likes of Glastonbury Festival.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday March 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £22.

What are the tour dates?

Wed 23 May - The Brickyard, Carlisle

Thu 24 May - The Sugarmill, Stoke-On-Trent

Fri 25 May - Kasbah, Coventry

Mon 28 May - Moth Club, London

Tue 29 May - Moth Club, London

Wed 30 May - The Leadmill, Sheffield

Fri 01 Jun - Roadmender, Northampton

Sat 02 Jun - O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

Fri 22 Jun - Junction 1, Cambridge

Sat 23 Jun - Riverside, Newcastle

Mon 25 Jun - Concorde 2, Brighton

Tue 26 Jun - Lemon Grove, Exeter

Thu 28 Jun - Portsmouth Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth

Fri 29 Jun - Tramshed, Cardiff

Tue 03 Jul - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Wed 04 Jul - Hangar34, Liverpool

