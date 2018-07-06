The video will start in 8 Cancel

Miles Kane has announced details of a headline tour for 2018.

He will headline London's O2 Brixton Academy on December 6.

It follows up his recent intimate tour alongside a new band which includes two sold-out Moth Club dates.

The tour will be in support of his upcoming third studio album Coup de Grace, due for release on August 10.

It marks his first solo album in five years and features singles Loaded and Cry On My Guitar.

His single Loaded saw him collaborate with Lana Del Rey and Jamie T.

Find out below how to get tickets to his UK tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday July 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £28.87, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 22 - Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom

November 23 - Manchester, Academy 1

November 26 - Norwich, The LCR UEA

November 27 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

November 29 - Leeds, O2 Academy

November 30 - Hull, Hull University

December 1 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

December 3 - Bristol, O2 Academy

December 4 - Leicester, O2 Academy

December 6 - London, O2 Academy Brixton

December 7 - Nottingham, Rock City

December 8 - Liverpool, Mountford Hall

