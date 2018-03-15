The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week Migos announced a surprise one-off UK show taking place in London.

The trio will perform a headline set next week at the O2 Brixton Academy on Tuesday, March 20.

With a capacity of 4,900 it's likely that the tickets for the show will be in high demand when they go on sale Friday (March 16).

They recently released their third studio album Culture II, which features tracks Motorsport and Stir Fry. It reached number one on the US Billboard 200, becoming their second LP to do so.

Find out below how to get tickets for Migos' London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £46.25, plus booking fees.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.