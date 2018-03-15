The video will start in 8 Cancel

Migos have announced details of a one-off UK show for 2018.

The trio will perform at London's O2 Brixton Academy on Tuesday, March 20.

They recently released Culture II, their third studio album. The 24-track album features singles MotorSport and Stir Fry, and collaborations with 21 Savage, Drake and Gucci Mane.

Their upcoming London show marks their only headline date of the year, with a set at Wireless Festival also confirmed for the summer.

Since their breakthrough they've achieved two number one albums and a number one single with viral hit Bad and Boujee.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £46.25, plus booking fees.

