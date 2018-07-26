The video will start in 8 Cancel

Michael Buble recently announced details of a one-off headline show.

The Canadian singer will perform at London's O2 Arena on September 29.

Fans can expect to hear his biggest hits at the show including Haven't Met You Yet and Crazy Love, as well as covers Cry Me A River and Feeling Good.

The news of his headline show comes after his sold-out set at British Summer Time in Hyde Park earlier this month.

Find out how to get tickets below before this one sells out.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can get tickets from the following websites:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday July 27.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena with a general admission standing area on the floor, and two tiers of seated tickets.

