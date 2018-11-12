The video will start in 8 Cancel

Michael Buble has announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2019.

The singer will play two London O2 Arena dates on May 30-31.

It'll be in support of his upcoming 10th studio album 'Love'.

Due for release on November 16 it features covers of When I Fall In Love, La Vie en Rose and My Funny Valentine as well as original song Love You Anymore which he co-wrote with Charlie Puth.

Despite rumours of his retirement from music following the release of this album, his management have since dismissed this.

Since his debut the Canadian-born artist has sold more than 75 million records worldwide including his 10 times platinum album 'Crazy Love' and festive favourite 'Christmas'.

This summer he returned to the live stage with a huge set at British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

Next year he also heads to Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 23.

What are the tour dates?

May 20 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

May 23 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

May 26 - Manchester Arena

May 30 - London, O2 Arena

May 31 - London, O2 Arena

June 3 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

