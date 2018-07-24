The video will start in 8 Cancel

Michael Buble has announced details of a headline London show for 2018.

The Canadian singer will perform at the O2 Arena on September 29.

The news comes after his huge set at British Summer Time in Hyde Park this July.

He played tracks from his back catalogue including Feeling Good, Cry Me A River, Everything and Haven't Met You Yet to around 60,000 fans.

It marked his return to the live stage following a career break after his son was diagnosed was cancer back in 2016.

This upcoming London date marks his only UK show scheduled for the rest of the year.

Find out below how to get your hands on tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday July 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £XX, plus a booking fee.

