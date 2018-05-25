The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MGMT have announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The group will head to London's Eventim Apollo as part of the tour on December 13.

They will also perform headline dates in Leeds and Manchester.

In February this year they released their fourth studio album Little Dark Age, which marked their first new material in five years.

They first found success in 2007 with their debut album Oracular Spectacular, and singles Time to Pretend, Kids and Electric Feel which became international hits and festival favourites.

This summer they will also headline a Summer Series show at Somerset House.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

What are the tour dates?

December 13 - London, Eventim Apollo

December 16 - Leeds, O2 Academy

December 15 - Glasgow, SWG3

December 17 - Manchester Albert Hall

How much are they?

They're priced at £34.25, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!