Summer Series have announced its huge lineup for 2018.

The annual music event held in London's Somerset House returns on July 5-15.

This year sees the festival kick off on July 5 with a set from Metronomy. The festival will culminate with headliner Róisín Murphy on July 15, who will showcase her critically acclaimed back catalogue.

There will also be exclusive London performances from US hip hop pioneers De La Soul and The Roots across the 11-night event.

Other headline sets will come from MGMT, who recently returned with their fourth album and emerging stars Sigrid and Jorja Smith.

The lineup is completed by filmmaker, DJ and broadcaster Don Letts presents Bass Forward - a night celebrating the very best in British bass culture from carnival to grime. He will be joined by Wiley and Congo Natty.

When do tickets go on sale?

They'll be available from 10am on Friday, March 23.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be on sale from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

How much are tickets?

General Admission: from £31.25 (includes £3.75 booking fee)

GA Enhanced Tickets: from £56.25 (includes £3.75 booking fee)

What's the full lineup?

Thu 5 Jul - Metronomy

Fri 6 Jul - Flight Facilities

Sat 7 Jul - Don Letts presents Bass Forward Feat. Wiley, Congo Natty (live), Norman Jay MBE, Jazzie B (DJ Set)

Sun 8 Jul - David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra (live)

Mon 9 Jul - MGMT

Tue 10 Jul - LP

Wed 11 Jul - Sigrid

Thu 12 Jul - The Roots

Fri 13 Jul - Jorja Smith

Sat 14 Jul - De La Soul

Sun 15 Jul - Róisín Murphy

