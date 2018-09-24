The video will start in 8 Cancel

Metallica have announced details of two UK stadium shows for 2019.

The group are headlining London's Twickenham Stadium on June 20.

It is part of their WorldWired Tour which also heads to Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 18.

The world tour kicked off in 2016 and has already seen them headline two dates at the O2 Arena.

It's in support of their 10th studio album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, which became their sixth consecutive LP to reach number one in the US.

But fans can expect to hear classic Metallica tracks as their setlists have featured the likes of Enter Sandman, Master of Puppets and Seek & Destroy.

They've previously headlined the likes of Download, Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds Festivals but these stadium dates mark their biggest UK shows.

They're expected to play to around 50,000 fans each night.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 28.

Is there a presale?

You can sign up for free through Metallica's official website here. Once registered, a confirmation email with a unique presale code will be sent to your email address to access the presale later this week.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £60-£130, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

June 18 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 20 - London, Twickenham Stadium

What's the seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for Metallica's show at Twickenham Stadium. Fans can purchase general admission standing, as well as gold circle in front of the stage. Plus there will be three tiers of seating options available.

Who's the support act?

The band will be supported by Bokassa and Ghost for both UK dates.