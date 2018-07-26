Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual Mercury Music Prize has unveiled its shortlist for 2018.

Twelve albums from the past year by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine and Lily Allen are up for the gong.

Previous winners Arctic Monkeys are on the shortlist with their polarizing sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

It marks Florence Welch's third time on the shortlist with her LP High As Hope, whilst Wolf Alice are up for the prize for the second time with their album Visions of a Life.

Meanwhile King Krule and Jorja Smith pick up their first nominations as does Lily Allen with her acclaimed fourth studio album No Shame.

The full shortlist is as follows:

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Everything Everything - A Fever Dream

Everything Is Recorded - Everything Is Recorded by Richard Russell

Florence + the Machine - High As Hope

Jorja Smith - Lost and Found

King Krule - The Ooz

Lily Allen - No Shame

Nadine Shah - Holiday Destination

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Who Built The Moon?

Novelist - Novelist Guy

Sons of Kemet - Your Queen Is A Reptile

Wolf Alice - Visions of a Life

The coveted award and £20,000 cash prize will be presented at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on September 20.

There will be performances by artists featured on the shortlist, and fans have the chance to be in the audience as tickets are now on sale.

They are available from eventim.co.uk.

