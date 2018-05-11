The video will start in 8 Cancel

Matt Goss recently announced details of a one-off headline UK show for 2018.

The Bros star will perform at London Palladium on August 26.

It will see him play classic Bros tracks including When Will I Be Famous?, I Owe You Nothing and Drop the Boy as well as solo material.

Across his career he has headlined shows in Las Vegas, at the O2 Arena and Wembley Stadium which saw him play to 77,000 fans.

Find out below how to get your tickets for Matt Goss' London show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 11.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £63.50-£85.20, plus a booking fee.

Are VIP packages available?

Yes a number of VIP packages and extras are also available from Ticketmaster.

Stalls VIP: £241.50

Grand circle VIP: £241.50

Royal circle VIP: £176.50

Soundcheck upgrade: extra £94

What is the seating plan?

The seating plan is separated into stalls, royal circle and upper circle. The picture below should give you a better idea of what seats you want to book for the show.

