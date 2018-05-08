The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matt Goss has announced details of a one-off UK show for this summer.

The Bros star will play a headline show at the London Pallaidum on August 26.

Fans can expect to hear his solo material including the recently released Gone Too Long, alongside classic Bros tracks.

During their peak in the late 80s the trio, which featured Matt's twin Luke released hits including When Will I Be Famous?, I Owe You Nothing and Drop the Boy.

What is the London Palladium seating plan? Find your seat ahead of Dita Von Teese's shows

They played to audiences across the globe including Wembley Stadium which saw them perform for 77,000 fans.

In 2017 the brothers reunited to play a number of UK arena dates.

Find out below how to get tickets for Matt Goss' solo show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday May 11.

Is there a presale?

The presale will take place at 10am on Wednesday May 9. This will be available to O2 customers here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £63.50-£85.20, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.