Maribou State have announced a string of live dates for 2019.
They'll headline the O2 Brixton Academy on March 7.
This comes after they sold out their London Roundhouse date which takes place next month.
It'll be in support of their second studio album Kingdoms In Colour.
Released this month they say: "The idea with Maribou State was always to draw on influences from different parts of the world.
"By traveling, sampling, recording, we wanted to create this all encompassing thing. Which is what this second record has ended up being for us."
It follows up their 2015 debut LP Portraits, and their remixes for the likes of Lana Del Rey and Alpines.
Their newly announced dates sees them play in Manchester and Bristol.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from AXS.com , See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 14.
Is there a presale?
Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday September 12.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £22, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
2018
October 10 - Liverpool, O2 Academy
October 11 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
October 12 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Rooms
October 13 - Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union
October 16 - Oxford, O2 Academy
October 17 - Brighton, Concorde
October 18 - London, Roundhouse
2019
March 7 - London, O2 Brixton Academy
March 8 - Bristol, O2 Academy
March 9 - Manchester, Albert Hall
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.