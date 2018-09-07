The video will start in 8 Cancel

Maribou State have announced a string of live dates for 2019.

They'll headline the O2 Brixton Academy on March 7.

This comes after they sold out their London Roundhouse date which takes place next month.

It'll be in support of their second studio album Kingdoms In Colour.

Released this month they say: "The idea with Maribou State was always to draw on influences from different parts of the world.

"By traveling, sampling, recording, we wanted to create this all encompassing thing. Which is what this second record has ended up being for us."

It follows up their 2015 debut LP Portraits, and their remixes for the likes of Lana Del Rey and Alpines.

Their newly announced dates sees them play in Manchester and Bristol.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com , See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 14.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday September 12.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £22, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

2018

October 10 - Liverpool, O2 Academy

October 11 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

October 12 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Rooms

October 13 - Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union

October 16 - Oxford, O2 Academy

October 17 - Brighton, Concorde

October 18 - London, Roundhouse

2019

March 7 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

March 8 - Bristol, O2 Academy

March 9 - Manchester, Albert Hall

