The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marian Hill have announced details of a headline UK show.

The Philadelphia duo will perform at the Electric Brixton, marking their biggest headline show here to date.

They will head to London on September 20.

Samantha Gongol and Jeremy Lloyd met in high school and formed Marian Hill together, releasing their debut EP in 2013.

Since then they've released a full album 'Act One', which features Big Sean and Lauren Jauregui.

Their follow-up 'Unusual', is being released in 2018 and will be showcased at their London show.

They have also remixed tracks from the likes of Khalid, PVRIS, Hayley Kiyoko and The Weeknd.

Find out how to get tickets to their London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £15.40.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!