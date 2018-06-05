Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is bringing the most festive show of the season to the UK once again in 2018.

Her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour is coming to London's O2 Arena on December 11.

Mariah's song of the same name has become a staple track during the Christmas period , whether it's on the radio, party playlists or festive films you can't escape it this time of the year.

It's enduring popularity is apparent, as in the UK alone it's sold a whopping 1.5 million copies, which is guaranteed to increase this year.

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

The best selling female artist of all time will bring the tour to this side of the Atlantic for the first time ever to play tracks from her two Christmas albums, with bells and whistles in tow.

Her Lambily are bound to be excited for this one so find out all you need to know ahead of the show, below.

How to buy tickets?

Tickets for Nottingham, Leeds and London dates go on sale this week from Ticketmaster.

What's the setlist?

(Image: Mariah Carey)

Her most recent show at New York's Beacon Theatre in 2017 will give UK fans an idea of what to expect.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Charlie Brown Christmas Oh Santa! Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Jesus Oh What a Wonderful Child Silent Night Joy to the World When Christmas Comes Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) Christmas Time Is in the Air Again O Holy Night Emotions We Belong Together The Star Hero

Encore:

All I Want For Christmas Is You

