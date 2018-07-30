The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manic Street Preachers, George Ezra and Blossoms are headlining Absolute Radio's 10th anniversary bash in London.

The artists will perform at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on September 25.

Fans will get the chance to see the acts live in an intimate setting at a 2,000 capacity venue.

Since their debut the Manics have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and won four BRIT Awards.

George Ezra recently released his second studio album Staying At Tamara's which has already been certified platinum, and features number one single Shotgun.

Blossoms also released their second album Cool Like You, reaching number one on the UK Vinyl Chart and recently sold out their autumn tour in minutes.

Absolute Radio will celebrate 10 years having launched in September 2008, and has since hosted presenters Dave Berrry, Frank Skinner and Jason Manford.

Find out below how to get tickets to this one-off event.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They will go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 3.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 presale will take place at 9am on Wednesday August 1 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

What's the seating plan?

The Shepherd's Bush Empire has four tiers, a general standing area on the floor level and three tiers of seating and limited standing areas.

