Manic Street Preachers have announced a headline UK tour for 2019.

The group will celebrate the anniversary of their fifth studio album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours.

They'll play the album in full during two O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire shows on May 17-18.

Released in September 1998 the album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, and was certified gold in its first week.

The album became their first number one album and currently marks their only LP to reach the top of the charts.

It has since sold more than one million copies in the UK alone and also found success in Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands.

It features singles If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, You Stole the Sun from My Heart and Tsunami, and marked a change in sound for the group as they moved to a melodic alt-rock sound.

They will also release a 20 year collector's edition of the album on December 7, featuring the original album remastered, a disc of demos and live rehearsal recordings, and a disc of all remixes and b-sides from the album.

Their tour sees them head to Manchester, Birmingham, York, Liverpool and Leicester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 26.

What are the tour dates?

May 14 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

May 15 - Bath, The Forum

May 17 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

May 18 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

May 20 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

May 21 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

May 23 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

May 24 - Southampton, Guildhall

May 26 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

May 27 - York, Barbican

May 30 - Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

May 31 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

