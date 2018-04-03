The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Magic Gang have announced their biggest headline UK tour for 2018.

The band will play at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 26.

Last month they released their self-titled debut album which reached the top 20 on the UK Albums Chart.

It received positive reviews from critics and featured tracks including Getting Along and Take Care.

The upcoming tour will be in support of the album and head to Brighton, Manchester, Edinburgh and Oxford.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 6.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £19.25, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

September 22 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

September 23 - Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

September 25 - Brighton, Concorde 2

September 26 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 27 - Manchester, Albert Hall

September 28 - Sheffield, Plug

September 29 - Nottingham, Rock City

October 1 - Bristol, O2 Academy

October 2 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

October 3 - Liverpool, O2 Academy

October 4 - Staffordshire, Keele University Ballroom

October 5 - Oxford, O2 Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.