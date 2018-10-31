The video will start in 8 Cancel

Maggie Rogers has announced details of a headline three-date UK tour.

The artist will perform her biggest show here to date at the O2 Brixton Academy on February 19.

She's also heading to Glasgow and Manchester for shows during the run.

They'll be in support of her upcoming album Heard It in a Past Life, due for release on January 18 it marks her major label debut.

The album features singles Fallingwater, Give a Little and Light On.

She's previously released a debut EP entitled Now That the Light Is Fading with Capital, as well as two albums independently.

Earlier this year she played a sold-out show at London's KOKO and supported HAIM across their UK Sister Sister Sister Tour, which included two Ally Pally dates.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

What are the tour dates?

February 17 - Glasgow, St Luke's

February 18 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

February 19 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

