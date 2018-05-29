The video will start in 8 Cancel

Maggie Rogers has announced a headline UK show for 2018.

The artist will perform at London's KOKO on August 29 for the one-off gig.

This summer she also joins HAIM as a support act for their Sister Sister Sister Tour.

They play dates across the UK including two sold-out shows at London's Alexandra Palace in June.

Rogers first gained attention after a video of Pharrell Williams listening to her song Alaska during a master class at New York University went viral.

She has since signed to a major label and released her first EP Now That the Light Is Fading, which also features singles On and Off and Dog Years.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday June 1.

