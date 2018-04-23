The video will start in 8 Cancel

Madness have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018.

Britain's favourite group will perform at the O2 Arena on December 14 as part of the tour. They will be supported by indie rockers The Fratellis.

Since the 70s they have become one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums, 22 top 20 hits and over six million album sales to their name.

This summer they'll be embarking on the Stately Madness Tour, including their return to Minehead for the legendary House of Fun Weekender.

Fans can expect to hear the biggest and best hits during The Hills Are Alive With the Sound of Madness tour this December.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9:30am on Friday April 27.

What are the tour dates?

December 6 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 7 - Manchester Arena

December 8 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

December 10 - Plymouth Pavilions

December 11 - Bournemouth

December 13 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

December 14 - London, O2 Arena

December 15 - Birmingham Arena

December 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

December 18 - Hull Venue

December 19 - Reading Rivermead

December 21 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 22 - Brighton Centre

