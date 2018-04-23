Madness have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018.
Britain's favourite group will perform at the O2 Arena on December 14 as part of the tour. They will be supported by indie rockers The Fratellis.
Since the 70s they have become one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums, 22 top 20 hits and over six million album sales to their name.
This summer they'll be embarking on the Stately Madness Tour, including their return to Minehead for the legendary House of Fun Weekender.
Fans can expect to hear the biggest and best hits during The Hills Are Alive With the Sound of Madness tour this December.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here or See Tickets here.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on sale at 9:30am on Friday April 27.
What are the tour dates?
December 6 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
December 7 - Manchester Arena
December 8 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
December 10 - Plymouth Pavilions
December 11 - Bournemouth
December 13 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
December 14 - London, O2 Arena
December 15 - Birmingham Arena
December 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
December 18 - Hull Venue
December 19 - Reading Rivermead
December 21 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
December 22 - Brighton Centre
