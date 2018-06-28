The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mabel recently announced details of her biggest headline tour to date.

The singer will play nine dates across the UK including O2 Brixton Academy.

She'll finish up the tour in London on December 12.

Fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks of the past year including Finders Keepers, Fine Line, My Lover and new single Ring Ring.

In 2017 she released her debut mixtape Ivy To Roses and was shortlisted for the BRITs Critics Choice Award alongside Stefflon Don and Jorja Smith.

She kicks off the tour in Glasgow before heading to the likes of Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all tour dates will be available from:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £23.75, plus a booking fee.

Tour dates

November 30 - Glasgow, Garage

December 2 - Newcastle, University

December 4 - Leeds, Stylus

December 5 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

December 6 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

December 8 - Cardiff, University Great Hall

December 10 - Bristol, O2 Academy

December 11 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

December 12 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

