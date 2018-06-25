The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mabel has announced her biggest headline tour to date.

The artist will headline O2 Brixton Academy on December 12.

She'll also head to the likes of Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester on the run.

The singer is best known for her breakthrough top ten hit Finders Keepers.

She's since followed it up with Fine Line, My Lover, Cigarette and recent collaboration Ring Ring with Jax Jones.

Last year also saw the release of her debut mixtape Ivy to Roses and EP Bedroom.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £23.75, plus a booking fee.

Tour dates

November 30 - Glasgow, Garage

December 2 - Newcastle, University

December 4 - Leeds, Stylus

December 5 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

December 6 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

December 8 - Cardiff, University Great Hall

December 10 - Bristol, O2 Academy

December 11 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

December 12 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

