Lykke Li has announced a one-off UK headline show for 2018.

As part of the So Sad So Sexy Tour she'll perform at the O2 Brixton Academy on November 4.

The show will be in support of her album of the same name, her fourth studio LP.

Released this month it features singles Deep End, Utopia and Two Nights with rapper Amine.

It marked her first new material in four years and sees the singer explore an R&B sound.

The Swedish popstar is perhaps best known for tracks including I Follow Rivers, Little Bit and No Rest For The Wicked.

Last month she returned to the live stage at London's All Points East Festival.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday June 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £37.85, plus a booking fee.

