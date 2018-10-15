Loyle Carner has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour.
The artist will perform at London's Roundhouse on May 7.
It's part of The Bricks and More Tour which heads to seven cities.
He recently released new single Ottolenghi featuring Jordan Rakei, his first single since debut album Yesterday's Gone.
Released in early 2017 the album went on to be shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize and named one of the best albums of the year by NME, Independent and Riot Mag.
His new single and tour are expected to be in support of an upcoming second studio album.
Earlier this year he featured on the Field Day lineup at Brockwell Park alongside the likes of Erykah Badu and Earl Sweatshirt.
His tour sees him head to Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Brighton, Bristol and London.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 19.
How much are they?
Tickets are priced at £25, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
April 27 - Dublin, The Grand Social
April 28 - Edinburgh, The Caves
April 30 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
May 1 - Manchester, Band on the Wall
May 3 - Brighton, Concorde
May 4 - Bristol, Trinity
May 7 - London, Roundhouse
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!