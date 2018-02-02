Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lovebox Festival is back for 2018 with a new home.

The festival returns for its 16th year on July 13-14 and will be hosted at West London's Gunnersbury Park.

The organisers announced the news after its move from Victoria Park, where its been held for 12 years, to make way for All Points East Festival.

Lovebox will join sister festival Citadel at the new venue in West London.

Julian Bell, leader of Ealing Council says: "I am delighted to welcome the Lovebox and Citadel Festivals to the borough this summer. Rightly recognised as among the very best anywhere across the capital and beyond, these festivals will boast acclaimed, international artists and a vibrant atmosphere for the many thousands of fans attending.

"Gunnersbury Park is a venue with an excellent record of hosting large public events including the London Mela, which has attracted over 90,000 visitors in the past.

"It also underlines Ealing’s reputation as a place to see great live events, further strengthening our bid to become London Borough of Culture 2019."

Meanwhile Lovebox says all tickets sold for this year's festival are fully transferable.

Who's on the lineup?

The first wave of names for Lovebox 2018 will be announced on Tuesday, February 13.

Last year saw sets from Frank Ocean, Chase and Status, Solange and Jamie xx.

Where is Lovebox 2018?

This year the festival will move to new site Gunnersbury Park.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

General admission tickets are now available.

How much are tickets?

Friday day tickets - £45

VIP Friday day tickets - £115

Saturday day tickets - £54.50

VIP Saturday day tickets - £115

2-day weekend tickets - £90

VIP 2-day weekend tickets - £145

