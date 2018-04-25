The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the most popular Christmas films of modern times is going on a UK tour alongside a full live orchestra.

Following a sold out tour in 2017 Love Actually will once again be screened in venues across the UK as an orchestra plays the festive soundtrack.

The live concert will head to London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane on December 2. It also stops off in Sheffield, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

Released in 2003 the romantic-comedy is directed by Richard Curtis and tells ten separate stories involving a number of characters who are all interlinked.

It stars some of the biggest British names in film including Colin Firth, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson.

A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong ’s evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on presale at 10am on Thursday April 26 here. To access the presale sign in to your Ticketmaster account or sign up for free.

The general sale takes places at 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £33.95-£78.50, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

25 November 2018 – Lighthouse, Poole

26 November 2018 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

1 December 2018 – Forum, Bath

2 December 2018 – Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

3 December 2018 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

4 December 2018 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

6 December 2018 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

8 December 2018 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

9 December 2018 – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

10 December 2018 – Venue, Hull

11 December 2018 – Bridgwater Hall, Manchester

12 December 2018 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

13 December 2018 – Barbican, York

