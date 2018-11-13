The video will start in 8 Cancel

Muse recently announced details of the Simulation Theory World Tour.

The group are heading to London Stadium on June 1 as part of the run.

It's one of just two dates lined up for the UK, the other taking place at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 8.

It's in support of their upcoming eighth studio album of the same name.

Due for release on November 9 it marks their first release in three years and features singles Dig Down, Thought Contagion and Pressure.

Their live shows have won them plenty of awards for Best Live Act and they've also headlined Glastonbury Festival, so next summer's show won't be one to miss.

Find out the seating plan, how to get tickets and tour dates below.

What's the London Stadium seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Here's the seating plan for Muse's show at London Stadium. It includes a general admission pitch standing area and non-reserves seats in the lower tier as well as reserved lower and upper tier seated sections.

Where can I buy Muse tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16.

What are the tour dates?

June 1 - London Stadium

June 8 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

