The Spice Girls are reuniting and are expected to announce a UK tour later today.
Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice confirmed on her Heart Radio breakfast show that the group will unveil details on their social media at 3pm today (November 5).
The reunion includes Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm whilst Victoria Beckham isn't expected to take part.
Their official Twitter page @spicegirls has now been updated with a new picture, and the hashtags #GirlPower and #FriendshipNeverEnds as well as a first post saying: "Our broadcast continues shortly...".
Since 11am the follower count has shot up and now sits at more than 3,000 at the time of publishing.
The group last performed as a fivesome at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games and toured together in 2007 and 2008 as part of the headline tour The Return of the Spice Girls.
Follow our live updates as we reveal the latest announcements, tour dates and any ticket details.
Key Events
The first tweet...
The group have broken their Twitter silence after their official page @spicegirls was updated this morning.
At 11am they tweeted: “Our broadcast continues shortly...” alongside the hashtag #FriendshipNeverEnds and a screengrab of a camera recording their official logo.
Their follower count is continuing to grow since the page was updated and is now reaching nearly 4,000 followers who are anticipating the announcement at 3pm today.
Spice Up Your Life!
