Fleetwood Mac are playing their first London show in four years and tickets go on sale this morning.
Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn are heading to Wembley Stadium on June 16.
Fans can expect to hear their biggest hits at one of the London's most iconic music venues as part of their only UK date scheduled for 2019.
Tickets for the gig cost £75-£155 and they go on sale at 9am and we're here to help you get them.
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here , See Tickets here or AXS here.
10 minutes until tickets are Everywhere
Just 10 minutes until tickets go on sale, so get your card details ready and make sure you’re logged into any of the ticket sites.
They go on sale at 9am from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS here.
We’ll keep you updated on any news from Wembley Stadium or the ticket vendors.
This is the page you’ll see at the moment ahead of tickets going on sale in 15 minutes!
Ticket prices
Here’s the ticket price breakdown for Fleetwood Mac’s Wembley Stadium show - and they’re not cheap you’ll have to Shake Your Moneymaker for this one:
One fan tweeted about the ticket prices this morning:
Do we detect a hint of sarcasm in this tweet:
This fan says the ticket prices are an ‘assault’ on bank balances:
If you still want to bag tickets then they’ll be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS here.
What's your favourite 'Rumours' song?
Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 ‘Rumours’ is the group’s 11th studio album and perhaps their most iconic.
Despite rifts in the band during recording and writing sessions, the album went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and has been certified diamond in the US, Canada and Australia.
The 11-track album features singles Dreams, Go Your Own Way, Don’t Stop and You Make Loving Fun, but which is your favourite? Vote in our poll below.
Wembley Stadium seating plan
Here’s the all important Wembley Stadium seating plan ahead of tickets going on sale this morning to give you an idea of what ticket type and price you want.
Once you’re through to select your tickets you’ve got to Go Your Own Way and find the best seats for you.
Tickets go on sale at 9am via Ticketmaster here , See Tickets here or AXS here.
Fleetwood Mac's new lineup
Fleetwood Mac are notorious for lineup switches and band members leaving - and this time is no different.
On the current tour the lineup is Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, following the departure of guitarist Lindsey Bucking.
The group say: “We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs.
“Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”
Tickets to catch the new lineup live go on sale at 9am via Ticketmaster here , See Tickets here or AXS here.
The European tour
They recently kicked off the US leg of their ‘An Evening with Fleetwood Mac’ tour and will bring the live show to Europe for just THREE nights in 2019.
Here’s the tour dates:
06 June 2019 - Berlin, Germany Waldbühne
13 June 2019 - Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena
16 June 2019 - London, UK Wembley Stadium
Let's make your Dreams come true
Morning!
Fleetwood Mac tickets for their first London date in four years go on sale at 9am today and we’re here to keep you updated and help you get those tickets.
They’ll be available from: