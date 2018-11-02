Tickets for Bon Jovi will go on sale this morning at 9am for dates across the UK.

The group will play three shows across the country including London's Wembley Stadium on June 21. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

With hits such as 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Always', 'Keep The Faith' and 'Livin On A Prayer' and just three dates in the UK, tickets are are expected to be in high demand but we'll have the best tips and tricks to bag your seat before they sell out.

They were the last rock band to play the old Wembley Stadium back in 2000 so this is a bit of a homecoming for the band.

We'll also update on ticket sales for KISS, Hayley Kiyoko and Massive Attack today.