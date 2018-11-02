Tickets for Bon Jovi will go on sale this morning at 9am for dates across the UK.
The group will play three shows across the country including London's Wembley Stadium on June 21. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.
With hits such as 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Always', 'Keep The Faith' and 'Livin On A Prayer' and just three dates in the UK, tickets are are expected to be in high demand but we'll have the best tips and tricks to bag your seat before they sell out.
They were the last rock band to play the old Wembley Stadium back in 2000 so this is a bit of a homecoming for the band.
We'll also update on ticket sales for KISS, Hayley Kiyoko and Massive Attack today.
Here's what the setlist could be
This was the setlist during the US leg of the tour earlier this year, so fans can expect something similar on the UK and European run:
- This House Is Not for Sale
- Raise Your Hands
- You Give Love a Bad Name
- Whole Lot of Leavin’
- Lost Highway
- Roller Coaster
- Born to Be My Baby
- It’s My Life Play Video We Weren’t Born to Follow
- We Got It Goin’ On
- Keep the Faith
- Amen
- Bed of Roses
- Lay Your Hands on Me
- God Bless This Mess
- I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
- Bad Medicine
Encore:
- I’ll Be There for You
- Who Says You Can’t Go Home
- Wanted Dead or Alive
- Livin’ on a Prayer
Plenty of seated tickets available
See Tickets have released loads more seated tickets for Bon Jovi’s Wembley Stadium show.
Here’s what the page looks like now.
And another Ticketmaster update...
The site is seeing high demand this morning as a lot of events are going on sale as well as Bon Jovi.
They’ve tweeted: “The best way for you to get tickets is to use your desktop or the Ticketmaster app.”
Go to Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here for tickets.
Seated tickets still available
You can still get lower and upper tier seated tickets from See Tickets but they’re selling very fast this morning.
Here’s the seating plan giving you an idea of where you’ll be sitting
An update from Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster have tweeted this update this morning:
We’ve checked and there’s still both standing and seated availability for Bon Jovi’s shows.
Ticketmaster is back!
The site is back after crashing at 9am.
Go to the Bon Jovi page here to grab tickets, but the site is still running slowly.
Good luck!
See Tickets has some availability
Here’s the current situation on See Tickets with standing tickets available. But the show is not ‘sold out’ yet so keep trying.
If you keep refreshing the page more tickets are likely to become available as See Tickets usually gain more capacity - so don’t give up just yet.
Ticketmaster crashes at 9am
The site has crashed already so if you haven’t managed to get on don’t worry as not many people have!
There’s lots of events going on sale this morning including KISS, Massive Attack, Hayley Kiyoko and Courteeners.
Here’s the screen people were met with this morning saying: “THE SITE IS NOT REACHABLE AT THE MOMENT, PLEASE TRY AGAIN IN A FEW MINUTES.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE.”
You can also try See Tickets here for tickets.
10 minutes until tickets go on sale!
Just 10 minutes until Bon Jovi tickets go on sale, here’s all the info you’ll need.
They’ll be available from:
Seated tickets:
- £125 - category one
- £95 - category two
- £85 - category three
- £75 - category four
- £65 - category five
- £45 - category six
Standing tickets:
- £125 - gold circle
- £75 - general admission
Wembley Stadium seating plan
Here’s the Wembley Stadium seating plan for Bon Jovi’s headline show.
It includes three tiers of seats, a general admission standing area (in blue) and a gold circle standing area (in yellow).
This should give you a goo idea of what type of ticket you want to get at 9am.
Three-year long world tour
The tour is in support of their 13th studio album ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ and was kicked off in 2017.
Their first show took place in Greenville in the US and has since visited Canada, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and will head to Japan and Australia later this year.
The three-year long tour will finally come to the UK and Europe in 2019 with London, Liverpool and Coventry dates lined up.
Tickets go on sale at 9am from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.
Bon Jovi on playing Wembley Stadium
They were the last rock band to ever play the old Wembley Stadium as part of their 2000 ‘Crush Tour’ - with two sold-out nights - and now they’ll play the new stadium for the first time ever next summer.
They’ve said: “Those huge shows, tens of thousands of people all together as one, that’s what we do.
“And we’ve got a few things to put right by playing Wembley Stadium. We were so excited to be the first band to play that new Stadium, I would have helped build it myself to make it happen.
“So we have a new history to write there.”
Tickets go on sale at 9am from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.
How much are tickets?
Here’s the ticket prices for Bon Jovi’s tour with general or gold circle standing available as well as different tiered seated options.
This House Is Not For Sale Tour dates
Bon Jovi are playing three huge stadium tours next summer as part of their This House Is Not For Sale Tour.
It’s the group’s first UK run in SIX years, so tickets are expected to be popular this morning.
19 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
21 June - London, Wembley Stadium
23 June - Coventry, Richoh Arena
Tickets go on sale at 9am
Tickets go on general sale at 9am today.
Bon Jovi's 2019 UK tour
Morning!
We’ll be live blogging as Bon Jovi tickets for their UK summer stadium tour go on sale this morning, to give you all the updates on any extra dates, seating plan info, ticket prices and letting you know if it sells out.