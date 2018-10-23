Pink recently announced the UK leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour and tickets go on sale today.

The pop superstar is bringing her tour to Wembley Stadium for two shows on 29 and 30 June for her first London dates in six years.

Fans have already snapped up tickets in the presale at the weekend, with an extra Glasgow being added due to the huge demand. Her previous shows at the O2 Arena in 2013 were complete sell outs and these upcoming dates are expected to be no different.

Tickets are available from: