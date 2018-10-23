Pink recently announced the UK leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour and tickets go on sale today.
The pop superstar is bringing her tour to Wembley Stadium for two shows on 29 and 30 June for her first London dates in six years.
Fans have already snapped up tickets in the presale at the weekend, with an extra Glasgow being added due to the huge demand. Her previous shows at the O2 Arena in 2013 were complete sell outs and these upcoming dates are expected to be no different.
Congratulations if you got Pink tickets!
Congrats to all those fans who managed to get tickets in the rush this morning and for those who missed out there are still limited tickets available from Ticketmaster and AXS.com
If you were lucky enough to get tickets and you’re not even sure where you’re standing or sitting in the stadium, take a look at our seating plan article here or if you’re wondering what the setlist could be then check out our article here.
Wembley Stadium tweet an update on disabled access tickets
Fans who are after disabled access tickets need to ring Wembley Stadium on 0800 169 2007.
They’ve tweeted an update saying Ambulant tickets are sold out but Wheelchair tickets are still available for BOTH nights.
An update from Ticketmaster
They’ve said: “Best availability for P!nk tickets is on seats in London on Sunday 30 June. For other dates, select Platinum to find tickets!”
Go to Ticketmaster to search for tickets. We had a quick search of each date and Golden Circle Standing is the best available ticket for shows across the UK tour.
Although you’ll have to stand you’ll be right at the front of the stage alongside Pink’s biggest fans.
You've gotta get up and... Try
There’s a light at the end of Ticketmaster’s virtual tunnel queue as this fan managed to get tickets after 40 minutes:
Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and AXS, once the panic has calmed down and the websites come back to life it’ll probably be easier to secure your tickets as there will be much less traffic.
You can still join the AXS queue
You can join the queue on AXS.com for all dates (except Wembley on June 29).
The website says: “When it is your turn, you will have 5 minutes to enter the website. If you do not enter the website within 5 minutes, you will lose your place in the queue.”
Once in you can select your preferred tickets, go to AXS.com and choose your city.
A few angry fans this morning...
Some fans aren’t happy with Ticketmaster this morning after getting through the queue but finding NO tickets available.
However Ticketmaster are yet to announce tickets are sold out, so you could be one of the lucky ones like this fan:
Tickets still available for Wembley Stadium on June 30!
If you’re still looking for London tickets then AXS.com has availability for June 30.
The first date (June 29) is sold out on the site but you can still get tickets for the other dates by joining the virtual queue here.
The site also has availability for Liverpool, Cardiff and BOTH Glasgow dates - so maybe make a trip outside of London to catch Pink next summer.
Plenty of fans will be seeing this screen this morning
Anyone trying to get tickets this morning via Ticketmaster might be stuck on this dreaded loading screen.
One fan tweeted: “been in the queue for 18mins”, while another said: “Cos I’ve been in it for 20 minutes!!!!”
But Ticketmaster are yet to announce that tickets are sold out - so keep trying!
They’re still available from Ticketmaster.co.uk or AXS.com.
Tickets sold out on See Tickets
It looks like all tickets have gone from See Tickets in just minutes but keep trying Ticketmaster and AXS.
This what the event page for all the UK shows looks like on See Tickets at the moment.
Best availability in Cardiff and London!
Ticketmaster have tweeted saying the best availability is for dates in Cardiff and London (June 30), click here to get them.
Meanwhile tickets are also available from AXS.com and Seetickets.com.
10 minutes until tickets go on sale
Tickets for Pink’s Beautiful Trauma UK stadium tour go on sale in 10 minutes.
Tour dates:
June 20 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
June 22 - Glasgow, Hampden Park
June 23 - Glasgow, Hampden Park
June 25 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
June 29 - London, Wembley Stadium
June 30 - London, Wembley Stadium
What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?
Here’s the Wembley Stadium seating plan for Pink’s two summer shows giving you an idea of what ticket type you might want to purchase at 10am.
The price breakdown for the seated tiers is £45 (purple) / £65 (blue) / £85 (orange) / £99 (green) / £135 (red) plus a booking fee.
Meanwhile the pitch floor will be split into general standing for £85 and golden circle for £99 plus a booking fee.
For tickets go to Ticketmaster.co.uk, Seetickets.com or AXS.com
What's your favourite Pink album
Since 2000 Pink has released seven studio albums from her debut R&B debut Can’t Take Me Home to the more recent Beautiful Trauma, all filled with chart hits.
Every single one of her albums have gone platinum in the UK making her one of the most successful female artists of all time - but which LP is your favourite?
Dublin sold out!
Tickets for the Dublin show went on sale at 9am this morning and they’re already sold out.
Fans have tweeted the singer who missed out on tickets within 20 minutes of going on sale, so the London, Glasgow, Cardiff and Liverpool dates are expected to be just as popular at 10am.
Don’t miss out on tickets, get your card details ready, log into any Ticketmaster/AXS/See Tickets accounts you have and get ready to hit the refresh button.
What could the setlist be?
Pink kicked off the Beautiful Trauma World Tour in March this year with shows in the US before heading to Australia and New Zealand.
This gives UK and European fans an idea of what to expect from the show’s setlist next summer, which includes classic tracks Just Like a Pill, Who Knew, Get the Party Started and So What as well as new songs What About Us and Beautiful Trauma.
She played the following songs during the show:
Act I
- Get the Party Started
- Beautiful Trauma
- Just Like a Pill
- Who Knew
Act II
- Revenge
- Funhouse / Just a Girl
- Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana cover)
Act III
- Secrets
Act IV
- Try
- Just Give Me a Reason
- I’m Not Dead
- Just Like Fire
Act V
- What About Us
- For Now
- Barbies
- I Am Here
- F**kin’ Perfect
Act VI
- Raise Your Glass
- Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
Encore:
- So What
- Glitter in the Air
Tickets go on sale at 10am today via Ticketmaster.co.uk, Seetickets.com or AXS.com
Pink's coming to the UK after five years
Pink is no stranger to playing to hundreds of thousands of fans having performed in stadiums in Australia and headlining the final ever V Festival last summer.
She’s previously played five sold-out O2 Arena shows in London on her Funhouse Tour and topped that during her The Truth About Love Tour with six.
The last time she she was in London for headline shows was FIVE years ago in 2013 so she’ll be making a welcomed return to the UK next summer.
If you want to catch pink during the Beautiful Trauma Tour you can get tickets from 10am today.
High demand for tickets
Ticketmaster have tweeted out this morning telling fans that they’re expecting the site to be busy, and to keep an eye out on updates on ticket availability - so if you can be flexible try for tickets in other cities!
Beautiful Trauma UK tour dates
As well as her two Wembley Stadium shows Pink is also playing stadium dates in Glasgow, Cardiff and Liverpool.
Last weekend an extra Glasgow date was added following huge demand for tickets in the verified fan presale.
How much are Pink tickets?
Tickets for the two Wembley shows are not cheap.
Standard seated tickets are priced at £45 (purple) / £65 (blue) / £85 (orange) / £99 (green) / £135 (red) plus a booking fee.
Pink tickets on sale time
Good morning!
We’ll be spending the morning trying to get some Pink tickets. The pop superstar is playing six dates across the UK and tickets go on sale at 10am. That means you should head to one of the following ticket sellers and get in the queue. Good luck!